PFG Investments LLC Sells 213 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

