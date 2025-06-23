PFG Investments LLC Sells 21,303 Shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETHO. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 63,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $443,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

