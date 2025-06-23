PFG Investments LLC Sells 4,922 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,234.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,777 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after acquiring an additional 564,515 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,480,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,715,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after acquiring an additional 323,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE BEP opened at $24.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -147.52%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.