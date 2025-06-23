PFG Investments LLC Sells 641 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.