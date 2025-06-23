PFG Investments LLC Sells 644 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,305 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.