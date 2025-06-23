PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 0.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

