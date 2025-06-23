Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $1,225,000.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
PSX opened at $124.87 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
