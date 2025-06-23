Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Sells $1,225,000.00 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $124.87 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

View Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.