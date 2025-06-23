Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

