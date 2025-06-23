Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Position Cut by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,696,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 39,239.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,097,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $255.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.47. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $357.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.