Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $288.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $282.22 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

