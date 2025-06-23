Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. cut its holdings in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Solutions International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Power Solutions International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

PSIX stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Solutions International ( NASDAQ:PSIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 141.76%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at Power Solutions International

In other news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $46,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,944,281 shares in the company, valued at $68,513,418.87. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

