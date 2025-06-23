Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,510 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

