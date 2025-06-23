Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,210 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 148.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE MAS opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

