Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 970.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.35.

Reddit Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE RDDT opened at $139.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.42. Reddit Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,013 shares in the company, valued at $59,593,902.64. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $674,570.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,842.34. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,785 shares of company stock worth $66,215,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

