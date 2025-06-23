Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $77.99 on Monday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other Zoom Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,196 shares of company stock worth $6,885,843. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

