Praxis Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in WEX by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in WEX by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $140.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.57.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.