Praxis Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.9% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $500.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $512.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,623,447.20. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,136 shares of company stock worth $21,860,121. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

