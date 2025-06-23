Praxis Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 381.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 553,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3%

nVent Electric stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.74 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King raised nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

