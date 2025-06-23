Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys 140 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.20.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $386.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.18 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

