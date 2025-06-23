Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,400 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Kuperus purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,982.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $129.09 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.71 and a beta of 1.66.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 571.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.83.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

