Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,440 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 131.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,821,701 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,697,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,242 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $469,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,359,846 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $415,899,000 after purchasing an additional 262,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,056 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $323,410,000 after purchasing an additional 223,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,805,244 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $336,871,000 after purchasing an additional 426,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Glj Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.19.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $145.00 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $268.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average of $156.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

