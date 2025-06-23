Praxis Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,010 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $111.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

