Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

