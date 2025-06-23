Praxis Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 118.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $100.14 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.