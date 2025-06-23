Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $283,000 Position in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,110,000 after acquiring an additional 242,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

