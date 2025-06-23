Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,374 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 101,585 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $149,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851,637 shares in the company, valued at $12,774,555. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 107,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $1,633,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,483,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,617,442.75. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,836 shares of company stock worth $4,357,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.