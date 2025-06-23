Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $348,000 Position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Jabil by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $205.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $208.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 6,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $1,398,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,892. This represents a 20.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,976 shares of company stock valued at $52,261,361. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.