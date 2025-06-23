Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

In other Brinker International news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $192.22.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

