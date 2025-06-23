Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $475.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.42. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

