Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 323,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,708,000 after buying an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

TER stock opened at $86.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

