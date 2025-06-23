Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,744,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after acquiring an additional 292,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $211,300,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $171,107,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

