Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $446,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,444,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,295,000 after acquiring an additional 979,313 shares in the last quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. SurgoCap Partners LP now owns 1,442,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,734,000 after acquiring an additional 779,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 19,404.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 476,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,285,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $253.19 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.84 and a 1-year high of $256.52. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.17.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,647.12. The trade was a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

