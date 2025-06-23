Praxis Investment Management Inc. Has $458,000 Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.60.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $485.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.18. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

