Praxis Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $125.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

