Praxis Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wingstop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $319.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.70.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $350.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day moving average of $278.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.88. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total transaction of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,177.19. This represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

