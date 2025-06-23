Praxis Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $209.55 on Monday. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

