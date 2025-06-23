Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5%

COO stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

