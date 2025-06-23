Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $151,247.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $401,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,620.30. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

ALK opened at $46.91 on Monday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.