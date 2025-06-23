Praxis Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Tanger by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Tanger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 66,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $30.06 on Monday. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $129.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Tanger had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 139.29%.

Several research firms have commented on SKT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

