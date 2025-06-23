Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 773,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 1,747.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $85.99 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.74 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

