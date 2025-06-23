Praxis Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.1%

LSCC stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.53. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.