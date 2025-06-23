Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $253.65 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.42 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

