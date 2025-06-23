Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,231,000 after acquiring an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after acquiring an additional 294,553 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,800. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,931. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of SFM stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

