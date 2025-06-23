Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,580 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 383,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $9,057,000. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

