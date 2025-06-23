Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,713,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,641,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $14,825,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,126 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Wall Street Zen lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Acushnet Price Performance

Acushnet stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. Acushnet has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $76.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

