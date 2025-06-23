Praxis Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,900 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

