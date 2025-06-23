Praxis Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Saia from $436.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $256.40 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $624.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

