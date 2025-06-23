Praxis Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,595.90. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,000. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $68.24 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of -200.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.61.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

