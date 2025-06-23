Praxis Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanderbilt University boosted its position in Entegris by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 40,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,091,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Entegris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $75.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

