Praxis Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. Celanese Corporation has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $147.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

